By-election: Residents in Kumawu choose a new MP today

Evans Annang

Voting is currently underway in Kumawu, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in a by-election to vote for a new Member of Parliament for the area.

File Photo

This development is as a result of the death of the former lawmaker of the area, Phillip Basoah who died in March this year.

The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all put in various efforts seeking to annex the parliamentary seat.

The parliamentary candidates include: Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, of NDC, NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim, and two other independent candidates both with the same name, Kwaku Duah.

Yesterday, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare met leaders of the two main political parties ahead of the elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday encouraged voters in the Kumawu constituency to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate.

While a former President, John Dramani Mahama is making a strong case for the NDC, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are convincing delegates to vote for their party’s candidate.

Jean Mensa, EC boss Pulse Ghana

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has also admonished New Patriotic Party supporters to turn out in their numbers on Tuesday, May 23, to vote overwhelmingly for the party’s parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim.

Interacting with NPP supporters in Kumawu ahead of the by-election, the Vice President noted that they want to show Ghana that Kumawu is NPP’s territory and that they are poised to retain the seat

