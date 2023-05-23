By-election: Residents in Kumawu choose a new MP today

The two main political parties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have all put in various efforts seeking to annex the parliamentary seat.

The parliamentary candidates include: Akwasi Amankwaa popularly known as ‘Tom Cee’, of NDC, NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim, and two other independent candidates both with the same name, Kwaku Duah.

Yesterday, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare met leaders of the two main political parties ahead of the elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday encouraged voters in the Kumawu constituency to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate.

While a former President, John Dramani Mahama is making a strong case for the NDC, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are convincing delegates to vote for their party’s candidate.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has also admonished New Patriotic Party supporters to turn out in their numbers on Tuesday, May 23, to vote overwhelmingly for the party’s parliamentary candidate for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim.