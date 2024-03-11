By hook or crook, NPP will win 2024 elections — Youth Organiser Mustapha

He stated that the NPP will win the elections by campaigning vigorously and doing whatever it takes to secure victory.

He said "By hook or crook, we are going to win the December elections. We are going to campaign like we have never done before and that is why I am extremely confident about our victory and nothing is going to stop it."

He pointed out that Dr. Bawumia has had a more favourable influence on the people of Ghana compared to John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

"The first time Dr. Bawumia is appearing on the ballot is 2024. John Mahama has appeared in 2012, 2016 and 2020… But his impact shows that he is a stronger force as far as the two Northern brothers are concerned.

"Today, if I take you to Dondoli you will see a youth resource centre. The North will not forget that the first flyover in the region comes from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.