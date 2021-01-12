He said the physical attacks visited on him landed him in the hospital.

The incident happened when the Tema West MP who was not part of those counting the ballot papers sensed the possibility of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nominated Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, losing out to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Alban Bagbin on January 7, 2021.

Carlos Ahenkorah snatched uncounted ballot papers in the Speaker of Parliament elections and attempted to bolt with them.

But the security detail inside the House attempted to stop him from getting out but he succeeded in exiting and was pursued outside.

He was also chased by Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed and some NDC MPs who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers.

READ MORE: Carlos Ahenkorah gives chilling reasons why he snatched ballot papers in Parliament

A letter from Carlos Ahenkorah's office on January 10, 2021, said: "I greet you all from my sick-bed at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. I have been diagnosed with a head injury with a subdural hematoma. I am happy to announce to you that my treatment is almost complete and I will soon be out of the hospital.

Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah

It stated: "On the substantive issue, you Muntaka and your gang of miscreant MPs attacked and assaulted me on the floor of parliament without any provocation. Nobody visited such brutality on you during the Muntaka pampers and chinchinga saga. Indeed, you have a very short memory and I am going to remind you of the atrocities you committed against our country."

He added: "Revenge, they say when served cold is the sweetest.

"I am your better when it comes to thuggish behaviour, I am more agile. I heard Asiedu Nketia has been singing your praise and calling you 'warrior'. What have you conquered? I am coming for you all!"