He said the results from the just ended presidential and parliamentary results shows that Antwi Bosiako, who is popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has failed in his task in the region.

The opposition National Democratic Congress won four seats in the Ashanti region and increased its votes in the presidential election.

Some supporters of the party in the region are on the heels of the NPP executive demanding he abdicate his position for a poor showing in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections

Contributing to the calls, the NPP founding member said “Those making the calls are right. Their decision is also legitimate. I am yet to call Wontumi on the matter,” a founding father of the party in the region.

“NPP did not perform well. We could have done better but due to imposition of individuals on the people during our primaries, a lot of things didn’t go well,” the soft-spoken AmoakoTuffour bemoaned.

He also blamed some government appointees in the region for the current precarious political situation the party finds itself.

“Some ministers, MMDCEs and behaviour of other appointees also nearly contributed to our defeat,” Dr. Amoako-Tuffour noted.

Prior to the 2020 general elections, Chairman Wontumi on NPP campaign platform in the Ashanti Region promised to resign should he fail to retain all the 47 parliamentary seats for his party.

He on his private owned radio station, Wontumi Radio repeated the promise to give the NPP the massive win by retaining all the seat at the various constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Dr. Amoako Tuffuor

After the elections, the New Patriotic Party lost 5 of it’s seats to other political rivals. Some party members in the Ashanti Region have therefore called on the controversial politician to resign over failure to achieve his promise.

Well, Chairman Wontumi has responded to the calls on him to relinquish his post as soon as possible. Speaking on Wontumi radio today he said there’s no way he will resign.

“You can’t tell me to resign, I won’t resign and I will remain at the post as the Chairman for the NPP in Ashanti Region”, he boldly said on the Wontumi Morning Show via a telephone interview.