According to him, he will not support the appointment of more than 70 Ministers and their deputies, irrespective of whether he ends up as Minority or Majority Leader in the eight Parliament.

He noted that next Parliament must ensure the public purse is protected by cutting down the size of government.

“I will not, whether Majority or Minority Leader, negotiate with any president in the reduction of his government because it is a must,” Mr. Iddrisu told Adom News.

“Parliament should not allow any president to appoint Ministers and their deputies to exceed 70. I want it to reflect that the citizenry wants preservation of public resources and its prudent use.

“You have to provide accommodation, security and vehicles be it four wheels or salon cars, they all come at a price which can be used to take care of a pregnant woman and a sick child somewhere.”

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

As it stands, the Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that the NPP and NDC have both won 137 parliamentary seats, with one seat being occupied by an independent candidate.