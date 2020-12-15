The seventh Parliament has come to a close, with the eighth Parliament now set to be inaugurated.

Ahead of its inauguration, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will constitute a majority in the House.

He explained that the party is confident of selecting the Speaker of Parliament based on the true collation of the results of the just-ended parliamentary elections.



“We are preparing to also have the first Deputy Speaker and we have a slate,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“When Parliament convenes, we will be presenting names for Speaker, for first Deputy Speaker and for the Chairmen of Committees. We will not accept this daylight robbery and that is why we are adorned in black today.”

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, there was very little to separate the NPP and NDC in the parliamentary polls, with a hung parliament on the cards.

As it stands, the Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that the NPP has won 137 parliamentary seats, while the NDC won 136 seats. There is also currently one disputed seat in the Sene West constituency as well as one seat held by an independent candidate.

The NDC, meanwhile, is contesting the results of the Techiman South constituency, which was declared in favour of the ruling NPP.

On Monday, legislators belonging to the NDC stormed parliament in black and red attire to protest the outcome of the polls.

The NDC had earlier rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

The party is also currently gathering evidence as it aims to challenge the result of the election in court.