Chairman Wontumi is a coward; I won’t waste my time on him – Kennedy Agyapong

Evans Annang

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party has labelled the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party as a coward.

Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi
He said Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi is not worth his time because he has shown that he is soft.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM on October 5, 2023, Agyapong expressed his unwillingness to involve law enforcement in such matters arguing that bold men challenge each other.

"You see, I don't want to talk about Chairman Wontumi. He is a young man who has just come into [the party], and I have forgiven him.

"I thought a bold man would always say that if he challenges me again or threatens me, I am also going to face you. But if you resorted to the police, it means you are a coward; case closed,” he added.

The Assin Central said he will never involve police to resolve a rift as the one between them: "I will not talk about it again because I will never call the police. I will come face to face and give you a showdown... for you to see that I am a man."

The rift between these two NPP figures emerged when Chairman Wontumi cautioned Kennedy Agyapong against making threats on his person.

Chairman Wontumi
Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in Kumasi, Wontumi stated: “It is not true that I, Wontumi have ever insulted anybody in the party. If Kennedy Agyapong claims that I have done so, he should bring his evidence.

"He can personally send it to me in a document form or put it on a pen drive. I’m his younger brother, I will assess the document and do the necessary conciliations," Wontumi said.

Chairman Wontumi also said he will involve the police to arrest the Assin Central MP if he threatens him again.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
