Chaos in parliament as Sam George says NDC MPs will occupy majority side on Tuesday

“Take this recording to the Chief Justice that I said, I am now the vice chairman of the select committee on communication because I am part of the majority. Tell the judiciary that enough of the politics in our judiciary,” he remarked, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.

He continued by expressing concern about the role of the Supreme Court, suggesting that it is acting in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), rather than serving the interests of justice. “The Supreme Court is a judicial wing, not an extension of the NPP headquarters. The people of Ghana are fed up with the political decision, and as a parliamentary caucus, we will stand up to defend the will of the people and defend their integrity and the independence of Parliament,” he asserted.

Sam George also made it clear that their efforts would extend beyond Tuesday’s parliamentary session, stating that the Minority would continue to support their cause until John Mahama is sworn in as president in January 2025. “But this defence is not going to only end on Tuesday. It starts from Tuesday until John Mahama is sworn in on 7 January 2025, and John Mahama needs a solid parliament. He needs men he can rely on.”

He further highlighted Mahama's recent visit to Ningo Prampram, during which the former president emphasised the need for strong parliamentary support. “Two days ago, he was in my constituency, and he told the people of Ningo Prampram that he needs parliamentarians. He needs them to vote for their MP, and that is what I can tell you.”

Pulse Ghana

Acknowledging the contributions of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, Sam George urged the people of North Tongu to continue supporting their representative. “In Parliament today, of 275 MPs, if you want to count even five who are doing their job, your MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is one of them. He needs people like Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa standing behind him in Parliament. He needs Okudzeto Ablakwa. So, my brothers and sisters of North Tongu, on behalf of the NDC parliamentary caucus, we say thank you for giving us Ablakwa. We ask you to bring him back for us.”