She met Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), who is also in the country to monitor the polls.

In an Instagram post, she wrote "Always an honour and a pleasure to work with my big brother, learned senior and diplomat par excellence, HE Mohamed Ibn Chambas, special representative of the UN Secretary General to West Africa and The Sahel. A consummate professional and diplomat. Of course my twinnie boo from Sierra Leone, Commissioner Miatta French had to sneak into my picture."

Nigeria polls

It looks likely to be a tight race between incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

A record 84,004,084 people have registered to vote — an increase of 18 percent from the 2015 election.

73 candidates are on the 2019 ballot papers. Abubakar is widely considered to be Buhari's main challenger. Like Buhari, comes from the north, is muslim and is in his 70s.