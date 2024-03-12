ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Check out the hotel allowance, per diem for GNPC management and board members

Emmanuel Tornyi

It has been revealed that despite the financial difficulties that the country is currently facing, the management and Board members of the Ghana National Petroleum Company Limited (GNPC) have increased their allowances by up to 150%.

Okudzeto Ablakwa and GNPC office
Okudzeto Ablakwa and GNPC office

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed this information in an X post.

Recommended articles

He stated that in 2022, when Ghana's economic crisis worsened, the Board Chairman, Freddie Blay, the Chief Executive, Board Members, and External Committee Board Members approved new rates as per diem and hotel rates, contrary to the government's assurances to Parliament of a general pay-cut.

Ablakwa revealed that the allowances for a day's hotel rate have been raised from $400 to $1000, €400 to €1000, or £400 to £1000, depending on the travel destination.

Additionally, the daily hotel rate allowance has been raised from $400 to $1000, €400 to €1000, or £400 to £1000 for all members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, per diem for the Board Chairman has increased from $500 to $850, €500 to €850, or £500 to £850. For the CEO and other board members, the per diem has increased from $500 to $700, €500 to €700, or £500 to £700, based on the travel destination.

Ablakwa argues that it is necessary to regulate the discretion of boards and CEOs of State-Owned Enterprises to determine their own salaries and allowances without parliamentary approval.

This is especially important when most SOEs are being mismanaged and making huge losses.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference

Sign anti-LGBTQI bill or we’ll campaign against NPP – Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

NDC endorses Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to partner Mahama as running mate

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

All you need to know about NDC running mate Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Salam Mustapha NPP Youth Organiser

By hook or crook, NPP will win 2024 elections — Youth Organiser Mustapha