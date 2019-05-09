The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has fingered the National Chairman of the NDC in the recent kidnappings and fire outbreaks recoded across the country.

Fresh investigations have since been opened against Samuel Ofosu Ampofo after he was cited as a person of interest.

A letter from the CID said the NDC Chairman’s name was mentioned by some persons picked up for investigation.

Pulse Ghana

“Some persons picked up for interrogation and investigation have mentioned your name as part of a grand scheme designed to cause fear and panic in the country,” it reads.

The letter said Mr. Ampofo is expected to report at the CID headquarters on Thursday, May 9, at 2:00 pm.

“We look forward to your co-operation in this matter of National Interest,” the letter added.

In February, Mr. Ampofo came in for strong criticism after an audio in which he was allegedly inciting violence leaked.

On the tape, the NDC Chairman allegedly urged the party’s communicators to target the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

He is also heard allegedly inciting them to insult the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Rev. Emmanuel Asante.

In another part, he is heard saying: “Nobody has slept in his house. They even went to attack traders [and] some Imams had to come and plead for them.

“People will also start capturing your mothers and fathers and keeping them hostage until you show yourself up. So we need to go back quickly to the drawing board and strategise.”

Mr. Ampofo has since denied the content of the tape, insisting it was doctored, but is currently standing trial for conspiracy to assault a public officer and conspiracy to cause harm.