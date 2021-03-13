He alleged that the leaders of the CSOs always went to the office of Domelevo at 5 PM every evening to gossip about some ministers or government appointees he [Auditor-General] had telephoned but did not respond.

He said "This gossiping and whispering that they used to do; by the close of [the] day, they all gather in Domelevo’s office and he is telling them that he called the Finance ooo; he didn't even pick the call, that's rubbish!

"That's gossiping, that’s hearsay…whispering about and then documents are done by Domelevo and it ends up in the media, and Investigative Journalists have it and they are publishing. That's gossiping...Where is the single corruption Domelevo found against the government? He should publish."

They are always there at 5 PM gossiping, whispering…you can always calculate, they come there, they are on the phone talking, whispering, gossiping about ministers. Is the Auditor-General's work gossip work?" he queried.

Daniel Yaw Domelevo

He stated that he opposed the appointment of Domelevo when John Mahama gave him the job in December 2016 because the NDC lost the December 7 elections.

"Why did President Mahama exercise an authority whose spirit had been withdrawn from him?" Adom-Otchere asked.