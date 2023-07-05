Collins Owusu Amankwaa slams Bawumia for using bulletproof buses

Collins Owusu Amankwaa stated that although the Alan campaign was unconcerned with the Vice President's incumbency advantage, Bawumia and his team should not appear as though what they are saying is not true.

"These things don't disturb us. But these are the facts. Dr. Bawumia is appreciating his position as president, and he (Bawumia) cannot dispute these facts," Collins Owusu Amankwaa said on Accra-based Original FM.

"Teams of government appointees and party leaders are constantly and frequently working on his behalf as they travel the country as a whole. Therefore, it is not about him; instead, he is actively campaigning across the country with the help of government workers in an effort to win over delegates," he said.

