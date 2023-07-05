He claims that the Vice President is using both financial and humanistic resources from the state to run for office, although his supporters and communicators contest that assertion.
Collins Owusu Amankwaa slams Bawumia for using bulletproof buses
The Ashanti Regional campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential aspirant John Alan Kyeremanten, Collins Owusu Amankwaa has lashed out at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for using bulletproof buses during his campaign to be the flagbearer of the party.
Collins Owusu Amankwaa stated that although the Alan campaign was unconcerned with the Vice President's incumbency advantage, Bawumia and his team should not appear as though what they are saying is not true.
"These things don't disturb us. But these are the facts. Dr. Bawumia is appreciating his position as president, and he (Bawumia) cannot dispute these facts," Collins Owusu Amankwaa said on Accra-based Original FM.
"Teams of government appointees and party leaders are constantly and frequently working on his behalf as they travel the country as a whole. Therefore, it is not about him; instead, he is actively campaigning across the country with the help of government workers in an effort to win over delegates," he said.
He said that because of the grassroots campaigning being conducted in support of the Vice President, participants felt compelled to support him.
