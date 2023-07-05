ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Collins Owusu Amankwaa slams Bawumia for using bulletproof buses

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ashanti Regional campaign manager of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential aspirant John Alan Kyeremanten, Collins Owusu Amankwaa has lashed out at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for using bulletproof buses during his campaign to be the flagbearer of the party.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He claims that the Vice President is using both financial and humanistic resources from the state to run for office, although his supporters and communicators contest that assertion.

Recommended articles

Collins Owusu Amankwaa stated that although the Alan campaign was unconcerned with the Vice President's incumbency advantage, Bawumia and his team should not appear as though what they are saying is not true.

"These things don't disturb us. But these are the facts. Dr. Bawumia is appreciating his position as president, and he (Bawumia) cannot dispute these facts," Collins Owusu Amankwaa said on Accra-based Original FM.

"Teams of government appointees and party leaders are constantly and frequently working on his behalf as they travel the country as a whole. Therefore, it is not about him; instead, he is actively campaigning across the country with the help of government workers in an effort to win over delegates," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that because of the grassroots campaigning being conducted in support of the Vice President, participants felt compelled to support him.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Addo with Martin Amidu

Assin North: Amidu questions Nana Addo for undermining decisions of the court

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II

Gyakye Quayson's trial: Dormaahene's comment has the tendency to subvert justice — A-G

NPP inaugurates vetting process

NPP inaugurates 11-member committee to vet flagbearer aspirants

Sammy Gyamfi

Assin North: NPP tried to bribe Gyakye Quayson not to contest — Sammy Gyamfi