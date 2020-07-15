According to the NPP lawmaker, the two are incomparable because of the high standards of Dr. Bawumia.

Kennedy Agyapong said you can only compare the NDC running mate to the current Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo.

“We will bring her record. When she became Education Minister. You cannot compare the woman to the Vice President because he’s the sitting Vice President who has done so well. If you look at the history of Ghana and all the old Presidents we have had, it’s only President Akufo-Addo who has given the Vice President chance to shine and you know Dr. Bawumia is intelligent so he has shined.”

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, NDC running mate for 2020 election

“So now when you come with a woman and you think the woman will brighten your political fortunes you are lying, you cannot win. We are not comparing Jane Naana to Bawumia, we are comparing her to NAPO. So you have to look at what NAPO has done as Education Minister then you assess what she did as Education Minister then you can tell if she will be a competent Vice President to help Mahama.”