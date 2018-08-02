Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement


NDC Elections Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement

However, some members have come out to deny that they have endorsed Mahama.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador play

NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador

Confusion has hit the rank and file of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament over an alleged endorsement of former President John Mahama.

On Tuesday, MP for Ododoiodo, Nii Lante Vanderpuije said that ninety-four members of the minority on Parliament have endorsed John Mahama to lead them in 2020.

A total of 94 out of the 106 Minority MPs are said to have appended their signatures to the campaign even though the number of signatories is being contested.

However, some members have come out to deny that they have endorsed Mahama.

READ ALSO: 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable - Sylvester Mensah

MP for Yunyoo Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Joseph Bipoba Naabu, who had reportedly indicated that, “JM boys perpetuated fraud on me…I was very furious because they deceived me into signing something I don’t believe in. I have endorsed Alban Bagbin and I believe he is the right person to lead the NDC in 2020”.

According to him, when the list was being passed on the floor of the house for signatures, he thought it was for attendance and not for the endorsement of the candidature of former President Mahama.

Mr Naabu said it was later that the MP for Yapei/Kusawgu and former Deputy Minister of Power, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, and others came to his office and told him the paper he signed was an endorsement of MPsforJM2020 campaign.

Former MP for Dadekotopon and staunch supporter of Joshua Alabi, Nii Amasah Namoale also said the alleged signatures are a fraud and he has asked for evidence of such.

NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador play

NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador

Dr Apaak said the grass roots were yearning for JM to lead the NDC to victory in the 2020 election.

He said the people felt that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had told lies about JM despite his massive infrastructure development and growth of the economy.

 

Besides, he said, the people were disappointed in the performance of the NPP government.

Therefore, Dr Apaak said the Minority MPs were only giving their endorsement to JM based on the cravings of their respective constituents.

He said the decision of the Minority MPs was not a slight on the other contenders since they all had their competencies.

The NDC is expected to choose a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections in November. John Mahama will be contesting with the likes of Professor Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah and Ekow Spio-Garbrah.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC's Agenda 2020: Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up NDC's Agenda 2020 Elikplim Agbemava, NDC's surest bet for victory pops up
Corruption Fight: Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief Corruption Fight Politicians fear passage of RTI Bill - Chief
Banks Merger: Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man Banks Merger Ghanaians will save under their beds over banks collapse – NDC man
Ambition: Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP? Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?
Agenda 2020: NDC opens presidential nomination Agenda 2020 NDC opens presidential nomination
Agenda 2020: About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims Agenda 2020 About 50 NDC MPs tricked to endorse Mahama - MP claims

Recommended Videos

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid: Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision Mustapha Abdul-Hamid Ofori Atta’s opinion does not stand in Akuffo Addo's SHS vision
Electoral Commission: Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair Electoral Commission Nana Addo swears in Jean Mensa as new EC chair
Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments: Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur Amissah Arthur's Wife Laments Did you really know my husband? - Matilda Amissah Arthur



Top Articles

1 Without Permit NPP thugs, police destroy Hassan Ayariga's propertybullet
2 Official Jean Mensa sworn in as new EC Chairbullet
3 Ambition Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah to contest for MP?bullet
4 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
5 Bank of Ghana Collapsed banks existed to serve political...bullet
6 Agenda 2020 Mahama to lead NDC 'bad news' - MPbullet
7 Jean Mensa New EC Chairperson to be sworn in todaybullet
8 Legal Tussle Supreme Court throws out injunction against...bullet
9 Unperturbed 94 MPs endorsing Mahama move laughable -...bullet
10 Corruption Fight I didn't come to serve to enrich...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Fuseini Issah, MP for Okakwei North
Presidency Mahama for 2020 will be an advantage for NPP - MP
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
Haruna Iddrisu denies rejecting Mahama's 2020 candidature
‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Corruption Fight ‘You can’t hang me for corruption; I’m too clean’ – Nana Addo
Corruption I paid GH¢2,000 each to Assembly members - Rejected DCE nominee