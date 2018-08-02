Confusion rocks NDC MPs over Mahama's endorsement

news

Confusion has hit the rank and file of National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament over an alleged endorsement of former President John Mahama.

On Tuesday, MP for Ododoiodo, Nii Lante Vanderpuije said that ninety-four members of the minority on Parliament have endorsed John Mahama to lead them in 2020.

A total of 94 out of the 106 Minority MPs are said to have appended their signatures to the campaign even though the number of signatories is being contested.

However, some members have come out to deny that they have endorsed Mahama.

MP for Yunyoo Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Joseph Bipoba Naabu, who had reportedly indicated that, “JM boys perpetuated fraud on me…I was very furious because they deceived me into signing something I don’t believe in. I have endorsed Alban Bagbin and I believe he is the right person to lead the NDC in 2020”.

According to him, when the list was being passed on the floor of the house for signatures, he thought it was for attendance and not for the endorsement of the candidature of former President Mahama.



Mr Naabu said it was later that the MP for Yapei/Kusawgu and former Deputy Minister of Power, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, and others came to his office and told him the paper he signed was an endorsement of MPsforJM2020 campaign.

Former MP for Dadekotopon and staunch supporter of Joshua Alabi, Nii Amasah Namoale also said the alleged signatures are a fraud and he has asked for evidence of such.

Dr Apaak said the grass roots were yearning for JM to lead the NDC to victory in the 2020 election.



He said the people felt that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had told lies about JM despite his massive infrastructure development and growth of the economy.





Besides, he said, the people were disappointed in the performance of the NPP government.



Therefore, Dr Apaak said the Minority MPs were only giving their endorsement to JM based on the cravings of their respective constituents.



He said the decision of the Minority MPs was not a slight on the other contenders since they all had their competencies.

The NDC is expected to choose a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections in November. John Mahama will be contesting with the likes of Professor Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah and Ekow Spio-Garbrah.