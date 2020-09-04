Gabby dragged Zita to the court concerning some allegations she [Zita] published, on her Facebook page against him in the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

In a series of posts on her timeline, Zita accused Gabby of being the master brain behind the controversial deal.

She wrote: "Asaase Radio 99.5 instead of dealing with the issues, your headline is a slip of the tongue I made when I answered a call in the middle of my sleep? "Kill two stones with one bird"? Tweaaaa!!Ans the issues raised in AGYAPA. WE ARE FOCUSED".

"Instead of coming clean on the AGYAPA DEAL, you want to shift focus to yourself and prevent people from asking further questions as a face-saving act! Stick to the issues, the people that own the natural resources have the right to know," she added.

However, in a lawsuit filed by Otchere-Darko's lawyer, Kissi Adjabeng at the High Court on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the writ said the allegations made by Mrs. Benson in the published audiovisual material, has been understood to mean that Mr. Otchere-Darko "is fraudulent and dishonest" as well as "engaging in criminal capture and dissipation of public funds."

It added: "Otchere-Darko "is a member of a nepotistic family and he, in cahoots with other members of his family, engages in the inordinate and dishonest monetary gain through the seizure and plundering of public funds, assets, and companies."

Gabby is praying to the court to award general damages against Mrs. Benson "for the false, injurious publication made against him, as well as aggravated exemplary damages arising from the said false audiovisual publication".