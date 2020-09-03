According to him, he does not see why the Agyapa deal should be concealed in secrecy.

He said "I, in particular, I'm very much hurt by the attempt to use my name to grant legitimacy to a transaction that has been widely condemned for its secrecy and for the fact that the company involved [Agyapa] was incorporated in a tax haven. I do not see why desperation would lead anybody associated with that transaction to want to use the name of the innocent Togbe Afede XIV. I have never commented on this transaction and I have decided not to comment for good reasons."

Addressing the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, he said "Even the Attorney General has issued a statement that showed disapproval on this transaction. Tax havens basically serve two purposes; helping you to avoid tax or ensure secrecy, I don’t see why a national transaction should become secrecy in the first place.

"But more important for me, is the attempt to use my name and the national house of chiefs to grant legitimacy to this transaction. The national house of chiefs would issue a statement promptly to deny that this ever emanated from the house."

Togbe Afede also called on the public to disregard publications purported to have emanated from the House of Chiefs condemning comments made by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress' (NDC), John Mahama.

He described the publication as extremely mischievous, untrue and must be disregarded.

"I want to use the opportunity to condemn without reservation and in no uncertain terms, three fake publications -two of which in the name of the Volta House of Chiefs and the third one in the name of the National House of Chiefs. In the first publication, the Volta House of chiefs were alleged to have blasted the NDC and alleged that we have said that we are tired of the NDC. The second one was labeled "Announcement to all Voltarians," which was supposedly from Volta chiefs to the effect that, since 1992 the Volta region has supported the NDC party because of former President Jerry John Rawlings and that we have nothing from our support.

"I have issued a press statement in the name of the Asogli State to disassociate myself from those publications because some of them came with my picture so we have written deny that any such statement was issued by Chiefs of the Volta region," he added.

"But only yesterday, a third one made the rounds and was carried by various channels Ghanweb, Myjoyonline, Graphic Online et cetera; some of them probably found out later that it was fake and they promptly removed same. It was titled: "House of Chiefs condemned ethnocentric comments shared by John Dramani Mahama." Again, this publication came with my name but this one went further to forge the letterhead of House of Chiefs. This is extremely mischievous and needs to be condemned without any reservations and in no uncertain terms," he noted.