According to him, words by the President to fight the canker is not backed by action.

He said: "Corruption fight is horrible. Usually words, words and words but no action. Because of partisanship people are defending their own."

He added that state institutions tasked to fight corruption are weak because they have not been tooled to effectively fight the menace.

"There are no strong state institutions to be able to hold the government to account and it's very bad," he stated.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, the MP for Nadowli Kaleo constituency said "If we want to fight corruption the first thing to do is to put systems in place to prevent it. It's not about failure of prosecution, but we’ve not been able to empower them to investigate.

"We need to give them the instrument to throw light on the dark. The court is not looking for truth but evidence and it’s not easy in a situation like we have."