He said corruption has been increasing over the decades but the Akufo-Addo government tops the list as the administration with the most cases of corruption.

According to him, Nana Addo should be blamed for the most corrupt Ghanaian President tag that hangs around his because of how he has dealt with corruption scandals under his watch.

Speaking on Kingdom TV, he said "People voted because the President had promised that he was going to tackle corruption head-on, so he raised our expectation. So, in my observation, he has failed because he may be personally incorruptible but he appoints people who do things wrong but he has not done anything about it. So, he cannot be exonerated from blame. I think he has failed to tackle corruption."

He slammed the President for taking halfhearted measures in the fight against corruption.

He said Nana Addo should note that Ghanaians have lost faith in his government's ability to fight corruption.