Cost of living under Nana Addo worrying - NDC man

"Incidentally, an increase in existing taxes & introduction of new ones is leading to steep rises in the prices of fuel, food & every basic item," Brogya Genfi said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"This will worsen the plight of citizens even further. This is in addition to power outages and shortage of water in many homes, cities, and municipalities.

"In addition, I encourage the President and his close associates to seize the occasion to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism and devoid of intimidation in order for the media, CSOs, and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse.