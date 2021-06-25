RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Cost of living under Nana Addo worrying - NDC man

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Brogya Genfi has said prices of foodstuffs have risen sharply this year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He said Ghanaians are going through unbearable hardship and suffering from an ever-increasing cost of living under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"Incidentally, an increase in existing taxes & introduction of new ones is leading to steep rises in the prices of fuel, food & every basic item," Brogya Genfi said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"This will worsen the plight of citizens even further. This is in addition to power outages and shortage of water in many homes, cities, and municipalities.

"In addition, I encourage the President and his close associates to seize the occasion to create an atmosphere that is more tolerant of criticism and devoid of intimidation in order for the media, CSOs, and individuals to freely express themselves and contribute to national discourse.

"We in the NDC stand ready to play our part in offering constructive suggestions that will bring Ghana back onto a path of growth and prosperity," he said.

