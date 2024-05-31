Dame said Nana Addo and Ofori-Atta were pressuring him to prosecute Ato Forson — Jakpa

Jakpa further averred that Godfred Dame told him his inclusion in the prosecution was intended to mask the real intention behind the trial.

He claimed the instant action was instituted because President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and then Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta pressured Dame to prosecute the then-ranking Member for Finance and now Minority Leader, Ato Forson.

Jakpa is asking the court for an opportunity to testify about these matters and to be cross-examined.

Pulse Ghana

The release of this tape has stirred significant controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the legal proceedings against Dr. Forson, who faces charges of causing financial loss to the state in relation to the procurement of ambulances.

The tape, purportedly featuring conversations between the AG and the witness, suggests the witness was being instructed on how to frame his testimony to ensure Dr. Forson's culpability.

This development comes amid ongoing legal battles where Dr. Forson, a former Deputy Minister of Finance and current Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, is accused of authorizing payments for defective ambulances, allegedly resulting in financial loss to the state.

The NDC has highlighted several key excerpts from the tape that they argue demonstrate clear attempts by the AG to influence the witness's testimony. Addressing the press on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, asserted that the tape reveals a coaching session designed to influence Jakpa's court testimony.

He emphasized that the alleged coaching was intended to shape Jakpa’s statements to implicate Dr. Forson.