The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told the media Friday that the group is a company that is into finding jobs for young unemployed persons.

This follows an exposé by investigative journalist Manasseh Azuri Awuni that reveals the existence of a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) militia that trains at the Osu Castle.

“The promotion of the documentary, and the narrative of the documentary stated emphatically that a ‘militia’ (a military force raised from the civil population to supplement the regular army in an emergency) has been uncovered training and operating at a ‘security’ zone with the complicity of the current administration, and identified as belonging to the New Patriotic Party," Oppong Nkrumah said.

He continued: “Surprisingly, the 20-minute documentary does not show any evidence of such a militia, or a vigilante group training or operating at a security zone. Rather, it shows a group of young men and women dressed up in white shirts and black suits converging on the Christiansburg Castle in Osu in the belief that jobs will be found for them,” the statement noted.

“From Joy News’ own documentary, it is clear that the company is involved in helping unemployed young men and women find jobs, and operates a website that openly states their objectives."

Additionally, he noted: “…There have been many occasions where Joy News had produced documentaries based on facts, truth and accuracy. However, on this occasion, this so-called ‘undercover’ documentary falls short of their own standards. It only puts together conjuncture, malice, mischief, sensationalism and unvalidated suspicions, and presented to the Ghanaian people as truth”

Until 2013, the Osu Castle was the seat of government.

Four Ministers of state at the Office of the President are housed in this building: the Minister of state in-charge Inner City and Zongo Development, Dr. Mustapha Hamid; Minister of State in Charge of Special Development Initiative, Hawa Koomson; the Minister of State in Charge of Planning, Professor Gyan Barfour, as well as Minister of State at the Office of the President, Rocks Bukari.

The Osu Castle is where the De-Eye Group, militia group has been operating since Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took office after defeating the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2016.

The Commander of this group is Nana Wireko Addo, popularly known as 'Choman' and the commander is former personal bodyguard of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Sources within the group, however, according to the investigations, De-Eye Group undertakes security operations in and outside Accra.