His reactions come after he [A-Plus] posted a video of Nana Addo, then flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) before the 2016 elections who categorically stated that he will reduce electricity tariffs if elected as President.

Nana Addo who is the three-time presidential candidate said: "I think it is important for there to be clarity on this matter. If the government cannot or will not listen to the calls for the reduction of electricity tariffs, the people of Ghana need to know that God-willing, if I win the elections of this year, I definitely will."

He insisted: "I will definitely reduce electricity tariffs."

The PURC on Monday, September 30, 2019, announced an upward review of water and electricity tariffs for the fourth quarter of the year.

The increment takes effect from today, October 1, 2019.

The tariff for water has been increased by 2.22 percent, while electricity goes up by 5.94 percent.

However, the controversial musician and member of the NPP, A-Plus said "Ghanaian politicians take the people for fools"

"So is it that my own Nana Addo, the man I trusted so much is also just an ordinary lying Ghanaian politician who made fake promises to win power or he didn't understand the actual situation on the ground when he was campaigning," A-Plus queried.