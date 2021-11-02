DigiTimeInGhana: Newborns to get Ghana Card numbers - Bawumia

Dr Bawumia said the actual card will be issued when the child is grown and the biometrics are fully formed (after age 6).

Shedding more light on the digital strides chalked by the Akufo-Addo government since it assumed office, the Vice President also opined that the transformation at the Birth and Deaths Registry was welcome news.

He added that the reforms at the Births and Deaths Registry is to make it more in tune with the times and provide better protected information on the citizens and residents of Ghana.

“Easily one of the most depressing visits I have paid to a government office during my time as Vice President was to the Births and Deaths Registry headquarters. There clearly was insufficient investment in the institution. It was messy and it was sad. It turned out that the Births and Deaths Registry had three separate databases as registers for births and deaths and these databases were in silos. It is not surprising therefore that corruption and fake birth certificates thrived in this environment,” he noted.