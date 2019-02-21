He said the president as a matter of urgency should disband, especially, the state-sponsored vigilante groups like the Invincible and Delta Forces.

Mahama, said this while addressing NDC delegates at Jaman South in the Brong Ahafo Region as he rounded his campaign.

He said despite all political parties having machomen for the purposes of providing intra-party security, Nana Akufo-Addo is responsible for the introduction of vigilante groups in the country, adding that the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with the president then as opposition leader, brought foreigners into the country to train NPP thugs.

The former president said the government is putting resources of the state at the disposal of its vigilante groups and other political parties are beginning to formulate a response.

John Mahama will be contesting against six other candidates as the NDC goes to the polls this week to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.