Don't be deceived by Nana Addo's 'exaggerated and lofty' Agenda 111 - NDC man

"It is only the NPP that will rejoice at a dream. They don’t look at the pros and cons of their dream. Ever since the President won election 2020, he has not done anything to grace the Ashanti Region. The project being launched in the region will only end up bringing disgrace to us. When you plan to do something and it is not realized, that is a failed agenda. I am surprised the NPP is not doing a thorough analysis of the project," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He noted that the $100million released for the commencement of the project will not be enough to even complete the preliminary construction stages.

"They say 88 hospitals will be funded by the government and the rest will be constructed from loans that will be acquired later on and meanwhile these projects are supposed to be finished in 12 months,” he added.

To him, it is not smart to start a project for which you have not secured full funding.

"The NPP is just trying to create the impression they are doing something and working on a project they have no funding for," he stated.

Mahdi Gibrill said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to fulfill his earlier promise of constructing 88 district hospitals due to a lack of funds and poor planning.