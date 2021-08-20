RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Don't be deceived by Nana Addo's 'exaggerated and lofty' Agenda 111 - NDC man

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A Communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Gibril, has said the government's plan to build 111 hospitals across the country is a failed dream.

Agenda 111 plan
Agenda 111 plan

According to him, the NPP thinks their dreams are an achievement and cited the Agenda 111 project as one of such dreams.

Recommended articles

"It is only the NPP that will rejoice at a dream. They don’t look at the pros and cons of their dream. Ever since the President won election 2020, he has not done anything to grace the Ashanti Region. The project being launched in the region will only end up bringing disgrace to us. When you plan to do something and it is not realized, that is a failed agenda. I am surprised the NPP is not doing a thorough analysis of the project," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He noted that the $100million released for the commencement of the project will not be enough to even complete the preliminary construction stages.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

"They say 88 hospitals will be funded by the government and the rest will be constructed from loans that will be acquired later on and meanwhile these projects are supposed to be finished in 12 months,” he added.

To him, it is not smart to start a project for which you have not secured full funding.

"The NPP is just trying to create the impression they are doing something and working on a project they have no funding for," he stated.

Mahdi Gibrill said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed to fulfill his earlier promise of constructing 88 district hospitals due to a lack of funds and poor planning.

He insisted that the same way the president promised those hospitals in the same way he is also promising these ones.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Who the hell are you for me to run from? – Kennedy Agyapong asks Suhuyini

Kennedy Agyapong

NDC MP reports unknown GH¢133,000 deposited in her account to Police

Doyoe Cudjoe Comfort Ghansah, Ada MP

Closure of radio stations by Akufo-Addo’s govt has a bad precedent; the table will turn one day – Mahama

NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador

NDC needs to reform its constitution – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho