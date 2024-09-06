ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Don't be swayed by NPP's last minute projects — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Kojo Emmanuel

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has cautioned voters against being misled by the sudden appearance of government projects nationwide.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

She criticised the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration for frequently initiating projects around election times to sway voters, only to abandon them later.

Recommended articles

During a campaign visit to market women at the New Takoradi Market as part of her three-day tour in the Western Region, she highlighted that the NPP government is known for starting projects without follow-through, and Takoradi is no exception.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pointed out that despite the 2020 sod-cutting ceremony for the redevelopment of the New Takoradi Market, progress has stalled.

"It didn't take the NDC many years to build the Kejetia market, the Kotokoraba market, and many others across the country. But look at the Takoradi market, it is four years now and there is nothing to show," she remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also noted that the railway project initiated by the Mahama administration in Takoradi remains incomplete.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang
Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana

She assured that the upcoming Mahama administration promises significant contributions to job creation through initiatives like the 24-hour economy, the Big Push, and the National Apprenticeship program.

She urged voters to back the NDC in the December 7 general elections.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NAPO

NAPO alleges that NDC killed 2 prominent pastors, 1 traditionalist

Here’s a summary of Dr. Bawumia’s vision for sports in NPP manifesto

‘As Veep I implemented 33 policies, Mahama can’t point to one’ – Bawumia

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

EC is a great threat to Ghana's democracy - Nyaho-Tamakloe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

2024 elections: Vote Bawumia to continue my legacy — Nana Addo