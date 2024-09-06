Don't be swayed by NPP's last minute projects — Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

During a campaign visit to market women at the New Takoradi Market as part of her three-day tour in the Western Region, she highlighted that the NPP government is known for starting projects without follow-through, and Takoradi is no exception.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pointed out that despite the 2020 sod-cutting ceremony for the redevelopment of the New Takoradi Market, progress has stalled.

"It didn't take the NDC many years to build the Kejetia market, the Kotokoraba market, and many others across the country. But look at the Takoradi market, it is four years now and there is nothing to show," she remarked.

She also noted that the railway project initiated by the Mahama administration in Takoradi remains incomplete.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasised the NDC’s commitment to advancing development in the Western Region, especially in Takoradi, and called for a change in voting patterns by supporting the NDC.

She assured that the upcoming Mahama administration promises significant contributions to job creation through initiatives like the 24-hour economy, the Big Push, and the National Apprenticeship program.