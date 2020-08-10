According to him, the NPP-led government intends to use intimidation and mayhem that marred the Ayawaso West Wuigon by-election to ensure its continued stay in office.

Speaking during a meeting with the OverLord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama, he urged citizens to resist intimidation in accordance with the constitutional provisions.

"Leadership is granted by God and the will of the people and so let it be the will of the people and God’s own divine gift who will lead us in the next four years and not who can wreck the most violence or cause the most disruption in order to become the President of this nation.

"I will always abide by peace and call on my people to be peaceful and not do anything to disturb the people. But the Constitution says every Ghanaian has the right and responsibility to uphold the constitution. And one of the basic foundations of our constitution is the right to vote and the sovereign will of the people to elect their president," he said.

"And so if on election day somebody is undermining the constitution by attempting to intimidate and prevent people from voting, the people of the community and the people in this country have the right to resist that person. And so the people themselves will resist any thugs who attempt to undermine the constitution by preventing them to vote in peace without intimidation and harassment," he stated.

He added that "I have heard senior members of the ruling party who have said publicly that what we saw in Ayawaso Wuogon is child's play and that the real thing will happen on voting day. I hope they were joking, but we'll call on our people to resist any person who tries to use violence to destruct the election process."