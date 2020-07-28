Speaking at an event in Accra to outdoor Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate on Monday, July 27, 2020, he said Ghanaians have an opportunity in this election to give meaning to gender equality and also have a highly educated and disciplined woman placed in a critical position to influence policy and shape the nation's destiny.
Citing the initiatives the next NDC administration will implement in 2021, Mahama stated that he will undertake serious anti-corruption campaign code-named 'Operation sting'.
According to him, the campaign will be ruthless against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers serving in his government.
Here are 12 key initiatives Mahama promised to implement
- We will implement a set of robust health policies and plans aimed at aggressively tackling and reducing maternal mortality by half from the current 319 per 100,000 live births.
- We shall ensure female socio-economic empowerment, enact the Spousal Rights Law, establish exclusive and secured shelters for abused women and children, and provide opportunities for all.
- We will before the end of 2021, introduce and begin the implementation of a Free Primary Health Care Plan.
- The NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year.
- The next NDC administration will establish a Financial Services Authority that will be responsible for ensuring that consumer financial markets work for consumers, providers and the economy as a whole and the Authority will oversee all financial products and services that are offered to consumers, and will effectively and efficiently prevent and stop the challenges that have confronted customers of Menzgold, DKM among others.
- We will restore Ghanaian indigenous investment in the banking and financial sector through a tiered banking structure in order to restore viable credit sources for Ghanaian SMEs. We will make amends for those whose businesses were collapsed due to political victimization.
- We will send all contractors with valid contracts who have been sitting at home for 4 years without being paid for legitimate work done for the government back to the site.
- We will build a peaceful, secure, and strong economy that provides sustainable jobs through a transformed, industrialised, and digital economy.
- We will reinforce the independence of state institutions such as the Electoral Commission, Auditor General’s Department, EOCO, and CHRAJ and single-sourced procurement – sole sourcing – will be an exception, not the rule.
- I will vigorously push through a constitutional review that creates a fairer and just emoluments system and removes the distortions between Article 71 Office-holders and other public sector employees.
- We will as part of an Integrity for Development action plan, launch "Operation Sting." Operation Sting is an anti-corruption crusade, which under my watch will involve massive, far-reaching, and practical governmental reforms. It will be ruthless against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers.
- The elephantine-size government of 125 ministers we have been burdened with for four years will be reduced drastically. The savings made from emoluments of a reduced number of ministers and the privileges they enjoy will be channeled towards paying Assembly Members to perform the function of collecting accurate births and deaths information in their various electoral areas.