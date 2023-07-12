Don’t vote for anyone who contributed to the current economic mess - Agyapong

The former General Secretary of the party emphasised the importance of selecting candidates who can effectively address the challenges faced by the nation.

“We must be honest enough to admit that the Akufo-Addo government despite chalking successes in health in roads and infrastructure, tourism and of course education, has struggled to deliver on a number of fronts.

“Our party, the NPP cannot afford to put forward those who led us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 elections. We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of Ghanaians, I humbly submit that I, Kwabena Agyepong, offers the hope of a fresh start for Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We started out to say that we are breaking the dependence on Western aid. The slogan, Ghana Beyond Aid run from the Jubilee House with intensity and vigour but today we lie on a stretcher before the International Monetary Fund.”

Agyepong made these statements at his campaign launch in Accra on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, Alan Kyeremanten, a flagbearer aspirant of the NPP has said he will run a government for the people and by the people should he win.

In a post on social media, Mr. Kyeremanten said: “I will run a government by the people, for the people, and of the people.”

ADVERTISEMENT