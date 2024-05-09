In a meeting between the Vice President and the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, the Dormaahene, a highly respected traditional leader, voiced his apprehensions regarding the potential fallout of such a narrow approach during the critical process of selecting a running mate. He emphasized the need for a broader consideration of qualified candidates from diverse regions, stressing that overlooking this could jeopardize the party's electoral fortunes.
We'll vote against you if you focus on 1 region for running mate - Dormaahene to Bawumia
Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has cautioned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 elections against the strategy of exclusively selecting a running mate from one specific region.
Expressing his concerns, he remarked, "I have seen you haven’t selected a running mate yet, even if you have, I haven’t heard. Sometimes a certain region wants to prove that it is only from there that you are supposed to select your running mate."
The Dormaahene elaborated on the repercussions of such a strategy, highlighting its divisive nature and its potential to alienate voters from regions not represented in the selection process. He underlined the importance of inclusivity in candidate selection to garner nationwide support.
He warned, "But I don't see it that way. Please, there are lots of people in the other regions, so if your focus goes on just one particular region, only they will vote for you and the rest of us will vote against you."
Coming from the Bono region himself, the Dormaahene also advocated for the recognition of qualified candidates from his region, underscoring their competence for the position of running mate. He mentioned individuals such as Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and Kwaku Agyemang Manu as exemplary candidates worthy of consideration.
"Please, I want to plead with you, for me, I am in the Bono region, and we also have qualified candidates here. Even though I am not saying selecting others from other regions is not good, but we also want the best for our people," he urged.
The Dormaahene's words carry significant weight, echoing the sentiments of many who prioritize unity and inclusivity in political representation. As the NPP navigates the intricate process of selecting a running mate, his counsel serves as a timely reminder of the importance of embracing diversity and national cohesion in electoral strategies.
