We'll vote against you if you focus on 1 region for running mate - Dormaahene to Bawumia

Expressing his concerns, he remarked, "I have seen you haven’t selected a running mate yet, even if you have, I haven’t heard. Sometimes a certain region wants to prove that it is only from there that you are supposed to select your running mate."

The Dormaahene elaborated on the repercussions of such a strategy, highlighting its divisive nature and its potential to alienate voters from regions not represented in the selection process. He underlined the importance of inclusivity in candidate selection to garner nationwide support.

He warned, "But I don't see it that way. Please, there are lots of people in the other regions, so if your focus goes on just one particular region, only they will vote for you and the rest of us will vote against you."

Coming from the Bono region himself, the Dormaahene also advocated for the recognition of qualified candidates from his region, underscoring their competence for the position of running mate. He mentioned individuals such as Martin Adjei Korsah, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and Kwaku Agyemang Manu as exemplary candidates worthy of consideration.

"Please, I want to plead with you, for me, I am in the Bono region, and we also have qualified candidates here. Even though I am not saying selecting others from other regions is not good, but we also want the best for our people," he urged.