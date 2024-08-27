ADVERTISEMENT
Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to lead Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He said Ghana currently needs a progressive leader to steer its affairs and Dr. Bawumia is the right person.

President Akufo-Addo argued that former President John Mahama and the NDC have nothing new to offer the country and urged Ghanaians to reject them at the polls.

Speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for the expansion of the Tema Motorway, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best candidate to lead Ghana’s development and ensure continued progress.

“We are going forward. We are not going back to the era of stagnation and non-performance. We are going forward with [Dr. Mahamudu] Bawumia to a better, more inclusive and more prosperous Ghana.”

The sod-cutting ceremony, held on Monday, August 26, 2024, marks the beginning of a significant infrastructure project aimed at improving transportation and boosting economic activities within the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP Flagbearer Pulse Ghana

The Tema Motorway, inaugurated in 1965, was designed to facilitate the movement of goods and people between Accra, and the bustling industrial hub of Tema.

This motorway is crucial for the economy, supporting local businesses and international trade.

Over the years, however, the road has suffered neglect, resulting in numerous potholes, poor drainage, and frequent accidents.

The expansion project is expected to address these challenges by widening the road from the current two to ten lanes, with three lanes in each direction.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

