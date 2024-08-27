Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to lead Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo argued that former President John Mahama and the NDC have nothing new to offer the country and urged Ghanaians to reject them at the polls.

Speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony for the expansion of the Tema Motorway, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the best candidate to lead Ghana’s development and ensure continued progress.

“We are going forward. We are not going back to the era of stagnation and non-performance. We are going forward with [Dr. Mahamudu] Bawumia to a better, more inclusive and more prosperous Ghana.”

The sod-cutting ceremony, held on Monday, August 26, 2024, marks the beginning of a significant infrastructure project aimed at improving transportation and boosting economic activities within the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

The Tema Motorway, a critical route connecting Accra to Tema, one of Ghana's major industrial hubs, has long been in dire need of upgrades.

The Tema Motorway, inaugurated in 1965, was designed to facilitate the movement of goods and people between Accra, and the bustling industrial hub of Tema.

This motorway is crucial for the economy, supporting local businesses and international trade.

Over the years, however, the road has suffered neglect, resulting in numerous potholes, poor drainage, and frequent accidents.