Opinion: Fix death trap Tema motorway and scrap 'bogus' National Cathedral

The 19.5-kilometre project is a 10-lane span from the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout to the Tema roundabout.

The Accra-Tema Motorway, a vital artery for commerce and daily commutes, has been in a state of disrepair for years.

The government's focus should be on addressing these pressing infrastructure needs rather than funnelling resources into the construction of a National Cathedral.

Importance of the Tema Motorway

The Tema Motorway, inaugurated in 1965, was designed to facilitate the movement of goods and people between Accra, the capital city, and the bustling industrial hub of Tema.

This motorway is crucial for the economy, supporting both local businesses and international trade.

Over the years, however, the road has suffered from neglect, resulting in numerous potholes, poor drainage, and frequent accidents.

Drivers and commuters have repeatedly called for urgent repairs, highlighting the dire state of the road.

The delays and damages caused by the poor condition of the motorway have economic implications, including increased vehicle maintenance costs, longer travel times, and reduced productivity.

Investing in the motorway's rehabilitation is not just about improving travel conditions; it's about boosting the nation’s economy and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Rising accident rates

The number of accidents on the Accra-Tema motorway has surged in recent months, with many attributing the rise to the poor road conditions.

Emergency services report an increase in calls to the motorway, with incidents ranging from minor collisions to fatal accidents.

The Ghana Police Service has highlighted the motorway as one of the most dangerous roads in the Greater Accra Region.

Potholes have become a plague on the motorway and motorists could spend their journeys choosing between hitting potholes or dangerously swerving around an obstacle course of tarmac craters.

It has been reported that over 136 people died on the Accra-Tema motorway in 48 months, and with the current state of the road, more people are at risk of losing their lives every day.

Being concrete pavement, it is more expensive to construct than asphalt or other bituminous surface roads. The bitumen on the concrete road has separated from the concrete surface with the iron rods showing deep cracks.

A daily user of the motorway, Kojo Emmanuel discovered that most of the bridges on the motorway are in bad shape thereby exposing motorists and pedestrians to danger especially the Adjei Kojo under-bridge and the Kanewu junction on the motorway which has turned into a 'trotro' road for commercial vehicles.

The creation of illegal access routes to join the Accra-Tema motorway by suspected drivers along the stretch recently has increased the surge in vehicular traffic.

More than 25 illegal routes connecting the road on the 19km motorway have been created.

The starting point of these illegal routes begins at the Adjei Kojo Underbridge, Abbatoir, Community 18 extension, through to KICC, Coca-Cola, Trassaco, Manet, and tollbooth area among others which also happens to be a breeding ground for illegal diversion by motorists.

It often takes motorists about 25 minutes to commute on the Accra-Tema stretch without much traffic and takes 60 to 80 minutes to cross over on the Tema-Accra stretch due to the bad nature and traffic on the road.

GH¢339 spent on misplaced National Cathedral

While the National Cathedral is envisioned as a monumental religious and cultural symbol, its necessity and timing are questionable.

The project, estimated to cost over $100 million, has sparked controversy regarding its funding, especially considering the country's economic challenges.

Critics argue that the resources allocated to the cathedral could be better spent on essential services and infrastructure that directly impact the daily lives of Ghanaians.

In a country where many citizens struggle with access to quality healthcare, education, and basic amenities, the priority should be clear. Investments should focus on tangible improvements that enhance living standards and foster economic growth.

However, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku Mensah has revealed that the Akufo-Addo government has spent a total of GH¢339.003.064.86 on the National Cathedral project.

The amount includes a total of GH¢113 million paid to the Consultant, Sir David Adjaye and GH¢225 million paid directly to the Secretariat for the construction of the project.

Abena Osei Asare, the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry responding to an urgent query raised by the Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, seeking clarity on the funds allocated and spent on the contentious project said since 2020, the National Cathedral has seen a substantial investment of over GH¢339 million.

Hollow promises of expanding motorway into 10-lane

It will be recalled the reconstruction and expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway started on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

But 7 months after publications of the government promising to expand, nothing has been done leaving daily users of the highway disappointed.

The scope of work of the project includes a 10-lane, 19.5-kilometre motorway comprising 4 lanes of reinforced concrete motorway and 6 lanes of urban highway.

The project also includes the reconstruction of Tetteh Quarshie to Apenkwa (5.7 km), the remodelling of Tetteh Quarshie, Apenkwa and Achimota interchanges, the construction of five new interchanges (Lashibi, Abattoir, Teshie Link, Fiesta Royale, and Neoplan junction), 14 No. Pedestrian footbridges, toll plazas, and streetlights.

The Accra-Tema motorway has deteriorated and has become a death trap, with high traffic growth and encroachment of right-of-way, and unless serious efforts are made by the government to save this vital national asset, traffic build-up and inconveniences to commuters will soon dwarf what exists on other heavily trafficked streets in Accra.

Call for strategic prioritisation.

The government faces a choice that will significantly impact the nation's future.

Prioritising the rehabilitation of the Tema Motorway over the construction of the National Cathedral is not about dismissing the importance of cultural and religious symbols.

It's about making strategic decisions that address immediate needs and lay the foundation for sustainable development.

Investing in the Tema Motorway is an investment in people, the economy, and the future. It is a tangible step towards creating a safer, more prosperous nation for all.

Despite the government's efforts to patch some potholes on the motorway with asphalt, the issue of dangerous potholes persists.

Govt response

In response to the growing outcry from the public, the Ghana Highways Authority has acknowledged the severe state of the motorway and announced plans for extensive repairs.

However, these promises have been met with scepticism by many who feel that the authorities have been slow to act.