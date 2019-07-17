He said he would have slapped him if Ernesto Yeboah is his brother for shouting "DropThatChamber".

Ernesto Yeboah and two other protesters were arrested by police after screaming from the public gallery in parliament.

Ernesto Kofi Yeboah, Abeiku Adams and a third person who is yet to be identified were protesting a proposal for the construction a Parliamentary complex at an estimated cost of $200 million.

They were released on bail by the Ministries police.

They were admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢2,000 with one surety. They were also cautioned and their statements taken.

Ernesto Yeboah yelled after K. T. Hammond, the MP for Adansi-Asokwa had said: "Parliament won’t sit under trees” in connection with the proposal to build the $200-million chamber."

But Professor Adei described what the leader of the Economic Fighters League did as "shameful and wrong".

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "I think what the young man did in parliament was shameful and wrong. I don’t think that you have to be rude and disruptive in order to make a point. Because of what I’m saying, it shouldn't appear that I support him because if he were my brother, I would have gone there and slapped him and say that: 'Please, mum and dad didn't teach us to behave that way."