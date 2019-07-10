Dr. Bawumia in a Facebook post reminded Ghanaians of a number of promises the NPP made in their 2016 election manifesto and how the NPP government has fulfilled the promises.

He cited the implementation of the Free SHS policy and the restoration of the teacher and nursing trainee allowances as some of the achievements.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) have consistently accused the government of lying to Ghanaians and making its way to power.

The NDC argued that the NPP has not been able to manage the economy to expectation and has also done worse things they accused the NDC government of.

But Bawumia believes the NPP government has performed creditably well.

Citing the achievements of the NPP in power, he said they promised to digitise the clearance of goods at the ports through paperless ports, and have delivered.

He said inflation recorded under the NDC was 15.4% but the NPP managed the economy to keep the inflation rate at 9.5% which according to Bawumia is remarkable.

But his comparisons of the achievements have not gone down well with some Ghanaians on social media.

Some descended on him and decribed the achievements as "lies and distorted facts".

Here are the comments by Ghanaians on social media.