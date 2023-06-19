Dumelo praises Yvonne Nelson for rejecting calls from NPP officials to contest Ayawaso seat

“I remember @yvonnenelsongh called me sometime back before the 2020 elections to tell me someone extremely close to the current president had asked her to contest in Ayawaso West on the ticket of NPP. These were her words to me ‘John, I can’t do that to you, I told them no, I can’t throw away our many years friendship because of politics,’” Dumelo wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Yvonne revealed in her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ that in 2010, she was compelled to abort a pregnancy because rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie who impregnated her asked her to do so.

According to her, Sarkodie refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy because he was then living with his mother and was not prepared to assume fatherly roles.

