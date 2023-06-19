According to the actor and politician, before the 2020 elections, some politicians tried to pitch Yvonne against him, but she exercised profound maturity.
Dumelo praises Yvonne Nelson for rejecting calls from NPP officials to contest Ayawaso seat
John Dumelo has lauded actress Yvonne Nelson for valuing their friendship and rejecting calls from some persons in the Akufo-Addo-led government on her to battle him over the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.
“I remember @yvonnenelsongh called me sometime back before the 2020 elections to tell me someone extremely close to the current president had asked her to contest in Ayawaso West on the ticket of NPP. These were her words to me ‘John, I can’t do that to you, I told them no, I can’t throw away our many years friendship because of politics,’” Dumelo wrote on Twitter.
This comes after Yvonne revealed in her book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ that in 2010, she was compelled to abort a pregnancy because rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie who impregnated her asked her to do so.
According to her, Sarkodie refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy because he was then living with his mother and was not prepared to assume fatherly roles.
In the same memoir, which was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, Yvonne disclosed how she had a call from someone in government urging her to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat at the time Dumelo was also contesting to represent the people on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.
