EC accuses NDC of misinformation over voter register audit

He claims that the NDC is exaggerating non-existent problems within the register.

“We at the Electoral Commission think that the NDC leadership who have taken the route of demonstration is misinforming their people. They seem to be exaggerating problems in the register which are non-existent.

“The Commission has made it very clear openly to the NDC, openly to the good people of Ghana, international partners that we have a register that is robust, that is credible,” he stated

Dr Asare emphasised that the NDC is misleading its members about the alleged issues, all of which, he claimed, have been resolved by the EC.

Addressing concerns about whether the NDC should trust the EC, particularly given that the party did not raise objections during the 2016 elections despite issues with that register but is now objecting to the current register, he noted that the 2016 voters’ register had more problems than the current one.

“We were trying to make the point that even in the 2016 register, there were more problems than what we are talking about now but the NDC didn't raise any serious issues then.

"And we think that the issues they are raising now, they are problems we have addressed and the Electoral Commission is saying that we have addressed and we are inviting them to the discussion table. We can do so with all the political parties,” he said.

EC declined NDC's request for voter register audit

The NDC’s dissatisfaction with the Electoral Commission’s handling of the provisional voters’ register stems from the decline of a requested forensic audit and a re-exhibition of the register.