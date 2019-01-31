According to her, many voters may have died therefore the EC is considering a new register ahead of the 2020 polls.

Her comments come at the back after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the EC of bloating the register ahead of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

The party made a request to the Commission to be furnished with the electoral register which was done.

But the EC boss in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said the Commission has provided the NDC with the special voters' list, the proxy list and the transfer list as well.

She said "I believe that once they tally it, they will see that the numbers are not out of proportion."

She added: "This is the main issue about the register and it provides us with the opportunity to, perhaps, in the future, put together a new register. We are thinking about it as a Commission but the full Commission is yet to take a decision about it. But these are concerns and we know that you have a lot of people who are deceased on the list and when you have these exhibition processes, you don't find the relatives and families of those people coming to present us with information to extract their names from the list. So, indeed, we do have a number of deceased people on the list and it's something that we will look at."