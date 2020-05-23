She is expected to brief the House on the compilation of the new voters' register and present their road map to Members of Parliament amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was made known on the floor of Parliament by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

He said he engaged members of the commission on Thursday and they assured him that they would get back to him by close of Friday, May 22, 2020, on when they would come to Parliament to update legislators on preparations towards the elections.

"Indeed the Chairman of the Special Budget Committee also came to me and, I said he should also do his own checks but I have used a straight path to engage and I am waiting for a response which I believe would come by the close of the day," he said.

The Majority leader assured the House that he EC would appear to update Members of Parliament next week when responding to a question posed to him by an MP.

"If it is possible to meet in a close sitting or the Committee of the Whole or perhaps first the Special Budget Committee which has direct responsibility, we will do what is needful," he noted.

Earlier, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, said the EC must brief the House on its preparedness and readiness for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said "The Constitution requires that presidential and parliamentary elections be held this year even as we struggle with COVID. The independent Electoral Commission created under Article 45 of this constitution owes this country and Members of Parliament an explanation.

"They have to be summoned to give us their road map as to their preparedness. They need to appraise this House on their level of preparedness for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election. If we cannot get them to brief the Committee, on the whole, they have to come to the Special Budget Committee."