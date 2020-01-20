He disclosed that the NPP wants to undermine the electoral process with its diabolic schemes.

According to him, "Everything pointed to the fact that the EC, especially its chairperson, Jean Mensa, was clearly in favour of the NPP to retain political power through any means."

Otokunor speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM stressed that the current voters' register was credible, as it was used to elect President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

He said it had been used for other previous elections in the country and, therefore, any attempts to change the electoral roll would be rejected.

Backing his earlier claim that the existing electoral roll was credible, Otukonor said, "This was the same register that was used for the district assembly elections and the creation of six regions in the country last year."

The EC said it has awarded the contract for the construction of the new Production and Disaster Recovery Datacentre to Persol Systems Limited, which has begun the processes for construction.