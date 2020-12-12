According to him, the initiative will enhance transparency in processes undertaken by the EC in the just-ended general election.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe said this in an interview with JoyNews on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

“Within the next week, you will get the constituency by constituency and polling station by polling station results. We want to put all of them on our website. We want to improve on the transparency so that anybody who wants to do the tracking can track the results from the polling stations to the constituency to the regional and the national level,” he said.

His comment follows concerns by the NDC over several amendments made by the EC on its website after declaring the Presidential election results, December 9.

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast instead of a 13,119,460.

The Commission has, however, explained that the changes made did not affect the Presidential verdict made by EC Chair, Jean Mensa.

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, further, noted that officials who engaged in election malpractices have been apprehended by the police.

The arrested persons were reported to have taken out the number one position off the ballot paper in Bawku Central and Awutu Senya West, he noted.

Adding that the Commission is yet to receive further details on the said matter from the police after investigations.