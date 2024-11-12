EC resumes presidential ballot printing, no changes to candidates' positions

The EC explained that positions on the ballot would remain unchanged despite the disqualification. This decision is based on Sub-Regulation 5 of Regulation 10 of C.I. 127, which addresses the withdrawal of parliamentary candidates. The regulation states: “Where a duly nominated candidate whose name appears on the nominated list displayed at the constituency centre withdraws as candidate after ballot papers and related election notices have been printed, the ballot papers and related notices may continue to include the name and other particulars of the candidate.”

Pulse Ghana

As a result, the Commission has opted to maintain the existing ballot positions for all candidates. While the 1992 Constitution and Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) 127 do not make specific provisions in the event of a presidential candidate’s death, the EC has confirmed that it will review C.I. 127 after the 2024 elections to address such situations more effectively.

In related developments, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed gratitude for the release of the Voters Register summaries by the EC. The NDC also requested the return of an external hard drive containing the Voters Register, which they had initially declined to collect on 6th November 2024.