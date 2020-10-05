The process will last till Friday, October 9th, a statement from the Commission said.

The presidential aspirants are supposed to submit the nomination forms, in quadruplicates, at the headquarters of the Commission in Accra.

They have between 9:00am and 12:00pm and 2:00pm and 5:00pm on each day to submit their forms.

Parliamentary aspirants are to submit their forms, also in quadruplicates, at the district offices to the District Returning Officers between the same times.

The filing fee is pegged at GH¢100,000 for presidential aspirants, GH¢10,000 for parliamentary aspirants.

Accept Mahama’s debate challenge if you’re better – Sammy Gyamfi to Akufo-Addo

According to the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EC has provided unique passwords to general secretaries of the political parties and independent aspirants for the online forms.

The protocols are expected to marginally reduce human contact and human traffic at the offices of the Commission.