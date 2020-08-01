The Commission in a statement urged all eligible voters to take advantage of the final phase and register to vote on December 7, 2020.

The EC cautioned political parties to stop busing people registration centers.

The two leading political parties, NDC and NPP accused each other of busing people from different constituencies to some registration centers.

The commission warned party agents who collect voter ID cards from registrants to also desist from the act since it violates the electoral laws.

The EC also assured Ghanaians that it will continue to ensure the safety protocols for its voter registration exercise.

"The Commission assures members of the public that it will enforce all the safety protocols at all Registration Centres throughout the country," it added.