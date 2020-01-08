According to him, there is no problem with the current register thus he sees no reason why the Electoral Commission(EC) is forcing new voters' register on the political parties.

He said "There is no problem is the voters' register, the same register was used to elect President Akufo-Addo in 2016 and the just-elected ended metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) elections. The current register is the most credible register in the whole continent."

The EC has asked Parliament to approve GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.

The commission said there is a need to replace outmoded biometric machines.

Voters register

However, the NDC has reiterated its opposition to the EC's move to compile a new biometric voters register.

The party said it is illogical.

The NDC which is not relenting in its efforts to have the compilation of the register stopped has joined forces with other parties including the APC, People's National Convention (PNC), and United Progressive Party (UPP).

The Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said they'll employ every means at their disposal to stop the EC.

He said "We'll resist it to the last man, whatever it takes politically and legally to ensure that we are not going to spend on a register that we don't need. So what is the problem? we are going to waste money that we don't have. Is it because of procurement fraud or what or what? We are saying we'll resist that register."