Ejisu by-election to come off on April 30th – Electoral Commission

Evans Annang

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that the Ejisu by-election will held on April 30, 2024.

Ghana elections
Ghana elections

This is due to the death of the Member of Parliament for the consitituency, John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

All Nine aspirants seeking to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary primary in the constituency were cleared by the vetting committee on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The NPP opened nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and all nine had filed at the time it closed on Thursday, April 4.

John Kumah
John Kumah Pulse Ghana
NPP is expected to elect a parliamentary candidate for the constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former President of the Ghana Football Association and an aspirant has said he is the right person to replace John Kumah.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Nyantakyi described himself as the Cristiano Ronaldo who has to replace Mr Kumah, whom he referred to as Lionel Messi.

“If Lionel Messi plays a game and gets injured, will you go and take anybody at all to replace him? You need Cristiano Ronaldo or Mbappe or Haaland…I am the Ronaldo that should be brought to replace Lionel Messi [John Kumah],” he stated.

Mr Nyantakyi is among nine aspirants who have picked up nominations to contest the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary for Ejisu.

There has been a public outcry regarding the former GFA President’s bid to contest the seat due to his alleged corruption tag from the famous Number 12 expose with people asking for him not to be allowed.

