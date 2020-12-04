This was disclosed by the National Peace Council in Accra.

The event get the two leading politicians to commit to non-violence, resort to judicial process in seeking redress in case of dispute and work towards eradicating vigilantism.

Tensions have been heightened going in the elections as the opposition NDC has declared that it will not accept the results of a flawed elections.

John Dramani Mahama warned the election management body that its credibility was at stake and must put in place measures to ensure the upcoming poll is fair to all stakeholders.

Even though Mr Mahama acknowledged that the NDC has exhibited restraint since the electoral process started, he stated that the party will not allow the EC usurp the people’s mandate.

Addressing the nation on Thursday September 24, Mr Mahama noted “we in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process, even now we are committed to doing so. But we will not accept the result of a flawed election.”

He went on “we will certainly not look on, neither will we shirk our civic responsibility and allow the EC, whether it intends to or sheer incompetence to usurp the peoples mandate in the December 7 polls.”

“We want to see fairness, transparency, and integrity in the process leading up to the elections. The EC will take responsibility and act in good faith to resolve them,” he added.