According to Brigitte Dzogbenuku, it is the PPP’s policy that most Ghanaians must get educated up to the Senior High School level, so the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will become a substitute for the BECE.

“We will abolish BECE because every child must be educated at least to the SHS level…If everybody is educated to the SHS level and at least can read and write, Ghana will have a different kind of society where people are more informed and are more empowered.

“Examinations are not the only way to check people. There can be regular assessment of the school and of the systems of how the teachers are performing and then the exam becomes the ultimate. We can’t use only exams to test kids because that is not the best test of a school or an education system,” she said in an interview on Citi TV‘s Face to Face programme.

Following her selection through acclamation to lead the party into the forthcoming election, Madam Dzogbenuku who was the Running Mate of the Party in the 2016 election lamented the ever-widening gap between the rich and the poor, promising to serve as a catalyst to bridge the yawning gap.

As part of the agenda, she said the PPP will implement the compulsory implementation of Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) to increase access to education.

“We will implement Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education to its fullest because the enforcers of that policy haven’t done their work well and that is why we see students loitering around without doing anything. We must also hold parents accountable so we can have the proper checks and balances in the schools to know which student is absent and why such a student is not in school.”

“First of all, government sectors must work. The education sector must also work and work efficiently to have an inspectorate board to make sure students who ought to be in school are in school and at the right time,” Citinewsroom.com quoted her as having said.

She joins the likes of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) who have risen to the occasion to champion the cause of women’s involvement in the mainstream politics of the country.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku said the time has come for Ghanaians to welcome the third force to the NDC and NPP, saying they have both disappointed and left the citizenry despondent.

“We have been so disappointed and disempowered repeatedly with each subsequent election that we have lost hope and trust, even in our own capabilities, and in our own power to change things. I, as the flagbearer of the PPP, I’m here to restore that hope and give you trust again,” she assured.