This comes after the election management issued certified three more results bringing to fourteen the total number of regional results out of 16.

The three additional ones are from the Western North, Eastern, and Bono East regions.

In the Western North Region, John Mahama leads with 196,556 votes while Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 175,240.

Nana Addo is leading with 752,061 while Mahama polled 470,999 in the Eastern Region and in the Bono East Region, Nana Addo polled 153,341 votes while John Mahama polled 213,694 votes.

Here are the certified presidential results.

Certified presidential regional results

Certified presidential results for North East Region

Certified presidential results for Ahafo Region

Certified presidential results for Oti Region

Certified presidential results for Upper West Region

Certified presidential results for Volta Region

Certified presidential results for Bono Region

Certified presidential results for Central Region

