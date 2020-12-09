The certified results issued by the EC bring to eleven the total number of certified regional results released so far out of 16.

They are four additional ones are from the Savanna, Ashanti, Upper East, and Western regions.

In the Upper East Region, John Mahama leads with 335,502 votes while President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has 170,340.

Nana Addo and John Mahama

Nana Addo is leading with 439,724 while Mahama polled 398,549 in the Western Region and in the Ashanti Region which is the stronghold of the NPP, Nana Addo polled 1,795,864 votes while John Mahama polled 653,149 votes.

Certified presidential results

